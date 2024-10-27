Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th.

Seven Hills Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.5% annually over the last three years. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 94.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Shares of SEVN opened at $14.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

Seven Hills Realty Trust ( NASDAQ:SEVN ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.38 million for the quarter.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

