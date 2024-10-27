Severfield (LON:SFR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.07 ($0.99) and traded as high as GBX 82.82 ($1.08). Severfield shares last traded at GBX 82 ($1.06), with a volume of 209,210 shares changing hands.

Severfield Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of £246.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1,640.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 76.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About Severfield

(Get Free Report)

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Europe, and India. The company manufactures metal decking products; plate girder sections, rectangular and/or circular apertures, optimal section profiles, and intumescent coating products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Severfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.