Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the September 30th total of 2,541,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Price Performance
OTCMKTS SHWGF opened at $0.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $0.97.
About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer
