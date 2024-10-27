Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the September 30th total of 2,541,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Price Performance

OTCMKTS SHWGF opened at $0.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $0.97.

About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, wholesale, and sale of medical devices in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.

