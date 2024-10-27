ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,197,000 after purchasing an additional 209,698 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,938,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,663,000 after purchasing an additional 52,669 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 992,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,810,000 after purchasing an additional 28,235 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 880,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 700,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period.

IFRA stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.29.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

