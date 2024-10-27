Short Interest in Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Drops By 48.8%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 863,200 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the September 30th total of 1,684,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,233.1 days.
Banco de Sabadell Price Performance
BNDSF stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. Banco de Sabadell has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.31.
About Banco de Sabadell
