Short Interest in Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Drops By 48.8%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 863,200 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the September 30th total of 1,684,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,233.1 days.

Banco de Sabadell Price Performance

BNDSF stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. Banco de Sabadell has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.31.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

