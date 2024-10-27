Short Interest in Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Decreases By 58.2%

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the September 30th total of 157,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
BID Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BPPPF opened at $23.35 on Friday. BID has a 12-month low of $21.87 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47.
BID Company Profile
