Short Interest in Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Decreases By 58.2%

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the September 30th total of 157,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:BPPPF opened at $23.35 on Friday. BID has a 12-month low of $21.87 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47.

Bid Corporation Limited engages in the provision of foodservice solutions in Australasia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company distributes fresh ingredients, including fish, seafood, meat, produce, dairy products, liquor, and ambient goods for the hospitality, hotel, restaurant, café, institutional, catering, and retail sectors; and develops e-commerce solutions.

