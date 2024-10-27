Short Interest in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Increases By 52.9%

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the September 30th total of 8,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BK Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

BKTI traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $26.23. 10,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.85 million, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.22. BK Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $29.94.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter. BK Technologies had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 14.70%.

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $66,133.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BK Technologies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.53% of BK Technologies worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

