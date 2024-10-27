Short Interest in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Decreases By 88.6%

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the September 30th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,190,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $593,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 25.9% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 14.3% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 168,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $155,000.

Get Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund alerts:

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of BGX stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,266. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $13.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.