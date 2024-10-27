Short Interest in Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW) Declines By 55.1%

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the September 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Performance

Shares of BAERW stock remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. 25 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,589. Bridger Aerospace Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

