Short Interest in Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW) Declines By 55.1%

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the September 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Performance
Shares of BAERW stock remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. 25 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,589. Bridger Aerospace Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11.
About Bridger Aerospace Group
