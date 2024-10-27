Short Interest in Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGL) Expands By 90.7%

Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,200 shares, an increase of 90.7% from the September 30th total of 110,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,037,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Global Price Performance

Shares of CBGL remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,377,055. Cannabis Global has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

Get Cannabis Global alerts:

About Cannabis Global

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cannabis Global, Inc focuses on the creating and commercialization of engineered technologies to deliver hemp extracts and cannabinoids to the human body. The company offers cannabis flower packaged, pre-rolls, and edible products to cannabis retailers and distributors; and Comply Bag, a solution for cannabis storage, transport, and tracking.

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.