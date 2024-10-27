Short Interest in Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF) Decreases By 24.1%

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,004,500 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the September 30th total of 1,322,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,045.0 days.

Capcom Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CCOEF remained flat at $22.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 38 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063. Capcom has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45.

Capcom Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

