Short Interest in Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF) Decreases By 24.1%

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,004,500 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the September 30th total of 1,322,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,045.0 days.
Capcom Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CCOEF remained flat at $22.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 38 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063. Capcom has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45.
Capcom Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Capcom
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.