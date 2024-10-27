Short Interest in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Drops By 57.5%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,200 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the September 30th total of 426,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 100.7 days.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDDF traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.12. 2,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.81. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $28.31 and a 1-year high of $43.18.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

