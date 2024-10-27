Short Interest in Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF) Decreases By 90.2%

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,600 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the September 30th total of 3,112,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Country Garden Services Price Performance
Shares of CTRGF stock remained flat at C$0.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.66. Country Garden Services has a 1 year low of C$0.54 and a 1 year high of C$1.18.
Country Garden Services Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Country Garden Services
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.