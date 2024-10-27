Short Interest in Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF) Decreases By 90.2%

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,600 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the September 30th total of 3,112,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CTRGF stock remained flat at C$0.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.66. Country Garden Services has a 1 year low of C$0.54 and a 1 year high of C$1.18.

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services to property owners, residents, and property developers in Mainland China. The company operates through four segments: Property management and Related Services Other than Three Supplies and Property Management Businesses; Three Supplies and Property Management Businesses; City Services Business; and Commercial Operational Services Business.

