Short Interest in Dialight plc (OTCMKTS:DIALF) Drops By 73.7%

Dialight plc (OTCMKTS:DIALF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the September 30th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Dialight Price Performance
Shares of Dialight stock remained flat at $2.89 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44. Dialight has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $3.43.
Dialight Company Profile
