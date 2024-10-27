Short Interest in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Expands By 174.7%

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a growth of 174.7% from the September 30th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 295,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares during the period.
EVF traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,201. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $6.84.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.
