Short Interest in ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Decreases By 91.4%

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the September 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Stock Up 5.7 %
ECA Marcellus Trust I stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.48. 543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.60. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile
