Short Interest in ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Decreases By 91.4%

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the September 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Stock Up 5.7 %

ECA Marcellus Trust I stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.48. 543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.60. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48.

Get ECA Marcellus Trust I alerts:

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing wells and horizontal natural gas development wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA’s interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA’s interest in the development wells.

Receive News & Ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.