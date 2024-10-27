Short Interest in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP) Increases By 40.0%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAPGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Exela Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XELAP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. 1,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835. Exela Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing solutions, enterprise information management, document management, and digital business process services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Information & Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS), and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

