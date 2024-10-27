Short Interest in Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF) Rises By 233.3%

Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Exxaro Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EXXAF remained flat at $9.60 during trading hours on Friday. Exxaro Resources has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93.

About Exxaro Resources

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, and renewable energy businesses in South Africa, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms.

