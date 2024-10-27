Short Interest in Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Rises By 253.4%

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,700 shares, an increase of 253.4% from the September 30th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,647.0 days.

Fibra Danhos Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GRFFF remained flat at $1.20 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20. Fibra Danhos has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $1.20.

About Fibra Danhos

We are a Mexican trust constituted, primarily, to develop, own, lease, operate, and acquire iconic and premier-quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to our CBFI holders, over the long-term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our property values.

