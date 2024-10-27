Short Interest in Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Expands By 251.9%

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,821,400 shares, an increase of 251.9% from the September 30th total of 2,222,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78,214.0 days.

Shares of FRLOF stock remained flat at C$0.85 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.77. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a 52 week low of C$0.71 and a 52 week high of C$0.90.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust ("FLCT") is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising 107 industrial and commercial properties, worth approximately S$6.4 billion, diversified across five major developed markets – Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

