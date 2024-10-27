Short Interest in Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Expands By 251.9%

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,821,400 shares, an increase of 251.9% from the September 30th total of 2,222,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78,214.0 days.
Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Price Performance
Shares of FRLOF stock remained flat at C$0.85 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.77. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a 52 week low of C$0.71 and a 52 week high of C$0.90.
Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.