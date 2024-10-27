Short Interest in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Grows By 1,511.1%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 1,511.1% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Up 11.3 %
BHAT opened at $0.28 on Friday. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80.
Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile
