Short Interest in Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Declines By 98.7%

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the September 30th total of 291,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,183,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Labor Smart Stock Performance
LTNC stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Labor Smart has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.47.
About Labor Smart
