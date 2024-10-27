Short Interest in Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Declines By 98.7%

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the September 30th total of 291,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,183,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Labor Smart Stock Performance

LTNC stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Labor Smart has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.47.

About Labor Smart

Labor Smart, Inc engages in providing temporary blue-collar staffing services. It supplies general laborers on demand to the light industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing, skilled trade’s people and general laborers to commercial construction industries. The company was founded by Christopher Ryan Schadel on May 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Powder Springs, GA.

