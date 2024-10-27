Short Interest in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Decreases By 19.5%

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 723,500 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the September 30th total of 899,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leap Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 111.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 867,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 457,904 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Leap Therapeutics by 349.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 219,563 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 284,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 51,838 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 255,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 58,094 shares during the period. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Leap Therapeutics Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPTX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. 1,511,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,372. The firm has a market cap of $92.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.27. Leap Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Leap Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LPTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). Analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leap Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPTX

About Leap Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase II clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.