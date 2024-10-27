Short Interest in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Decreases By 21.0%

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the September 30th total of 7,080,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

NYSE LTH traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,590,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,351. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.15. Life Time Group has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.87.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Life Time Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $693.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Life Time Group news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $74,646,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,166,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,880,696. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Life Time Group news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $120,652.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,412.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $74,646,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,166,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,880,696. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,229,662 shares of company stock worth $88,338,653. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,006 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 1,443.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 73,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 69,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Life Time Group from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

