Short Interest in National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NASDAQ:NSI) Grows By 80.0%

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NASDAQ:NSI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NASDAQ:NSI – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,290 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 26.17% of National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NSI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.93. National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $29.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.05.

About National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF

The National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an emerging markets index that excludes companies perceived to pose a threat to the US national security. Selected securities are weighted by market-cap. NSI was launched on Dec 6, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

