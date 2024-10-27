Short Interest in Next Technology Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTT) Drops By 93.3%

Next Technology Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the September 30th total of 108,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Next Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. 15,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,426. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08. Next Technology has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $13.74.

Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Next Technology Company Profile

Next Technology Holding Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.

