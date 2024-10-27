Short Interest in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Decreases By 19.3%

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the September 30th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. TCP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 110,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,618,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,364,000 after buying an additional 46,436 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Peakstone Realty Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Peakstone Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,405. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 8.03 and a quick ratio of 8.03. Peakstone Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $479.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.63.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.