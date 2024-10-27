Short Interest in Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Declines By 61.1%

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,679,800 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the September 30th total of 14,589,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 195.2 days.
Power Co. of Canada Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PWCDF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.77. 8,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,809. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $32.54.
About Power Co. of Canada
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Power Co. of Canada
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.