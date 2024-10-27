Short Interest in Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Declines By 61.1%

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,679,800 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the September 30th total of 14,589,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 195.2 days.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PWCDF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.77. 8,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,809. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $32.54.

Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

