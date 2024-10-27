Short Interest in PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTF) Rises By 4,900.0%

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 4,900.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of PSGTF stock remained flat at $0.26 on Friday. PT Semen Indonesia has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37.

About PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk manufactures, packs, and distributes cement in Indonesia and internationally. It operates through Cement Production and Non-Cement Production segments. The company is also involved in limestone and clay mining; cement bag manufacturing; industrial real estate development and building rental; ready-mix concrete and aggregates quarry production; and mining, trading, transportation, consulting, and construction activities.

