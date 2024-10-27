Short Interest in Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Drops By 97.0%

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the September 30th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Sharps Technology Price Performance

STSS stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. Sharps Technology has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $3.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Sharps Technology alerts:

Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

Sharps Technology Company Profile

Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.