Short Interest in Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Drops By 97.0%

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the September 30th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Sharps Technology Price Performance
STSS stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. Sharps Technology has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $3.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.17.
Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter.
Sharps Technology Company Profile
Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sharps Technology
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.