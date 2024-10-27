Short Interest in Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Rises By 600.0%

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Soluna Trading Up 13.2 %
SLNHP traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.10. 103,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,469. Soluna has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.78.
About Soluna
