Short Interest in Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Declines By 97.0%

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the September 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) Trading Up 0.1 %

SWDBY stock traded up SEK 0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching SEK 20.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,222. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of SEK 20.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of SEK 20.47. Swedbank AB has a fifty-two week low of SEK 15.80 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of SEK 0.68 by SEK 0.12. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of SEK 3.37 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Swedbank AB will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.