Short Interest in Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Rises By 223.8%

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2024

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 223.8% from the September 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Trading Down 5.3 %

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. 1,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,141. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $13.45.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter.

About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

Tokyo Gas Co,Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city gas, and LNG in Japan. The company offers engineering solutions; gas construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business. It is also involved in fuel procurement, power generation, and sales of electricity; and overseas resource development, renewable energy, and LNG infrastructure business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.