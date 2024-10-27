Short Interest in Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Rises By 223.8%

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 223.8% from the September 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Trading Down 5.3 %

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. 1,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,141. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $13.45.

Get Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. alerts:

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter.

About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.

Tokyo Gas Co,Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city gas, and LNG in Japan. The company offers engineering solutions; gas construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business. It is also involved in fuel procurement, power generation, and sales of electricity; and overseas resource development, renewable energy, and LNG infrastructure business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.