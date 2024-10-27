Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH) Shares Sold by Park Edge Advisors LLC

Park Edge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,953 shares during the period. Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF accounts for 1.0% of Park Edge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 962.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 336,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 304,565 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF during the second quarter worth $3,214,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF during the first quarter worth $2,122,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 78,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 14,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 2,073.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 75,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 71,834 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGGH traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $20.81. 57,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,341. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16. Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.62.

Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (AGGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks total return by providing exposure to US investment-grade bonds combined with several credit hedging strategies. The fund is actively managed.

