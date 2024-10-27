Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH) Stock Position Cut by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 343,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,859 shares during the period. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF makes up about 3.9% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF were worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $288,000. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000.

HIGH stock remained flat at $23.56 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 160,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,513. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.02. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

