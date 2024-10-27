SingularityNET Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $646.22 million and approximately $69,301.48 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007343 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,976.44 or 1.00000479 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012816 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00006998 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006459 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00056906 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.53160202 USD and is down -8.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 265 active market(s) with $127,497.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

