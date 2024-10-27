Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SVKEF opened at $14.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.76. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SVKEF. BNP Paribas raised shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.