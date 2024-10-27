Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Small Cap US Equity Select ETF stock. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp owned 1.99% of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ RNSC traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $29.44. 580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,297. Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $26.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Cuts Dividend

About Small Cap US Equity Select ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1361 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of small-cap US equities. RNSC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

