Smith Salley Wealth Management Buys 2,205 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.4% of Smith Salley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in PepsiCo by 59.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $171.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.03 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

