SOLVE (SOLVE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $5.59 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SOLVE has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $5.59 million and approximately $23,577.09 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000410 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official message board is tuumio.medium.com. The official website for SOLVE is tuumio.com.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

