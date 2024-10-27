Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Receives $15.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.70.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other Sotera Health news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,215,301 shares in the company, valued at $739,705,974.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 43.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,892,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,056 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sotera Health by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,145,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,863,000 after buying an additional 2,579,248 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 7.5% during the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,300,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,048,000 after purchasing an additional 300,597 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,074,000. Finally, Untitled Investments LP lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 47.0% in the first quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 1,409,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,496 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHC opened at $15.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 2.07. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 47.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

