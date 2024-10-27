S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 103.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 49.0% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $490.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $533.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at $715,205.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,816.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.77.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

