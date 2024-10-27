SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Sold by 4Thought Financial Group Inc.

4Thought Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYX. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter worth $204,000.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.54. 37,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,996. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $48.14.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

