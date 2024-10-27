SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.830-0.840 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $168.5 million-$169.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.6 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.410-3.420 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Capmk downgraded SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

SPS Commerce stock traded down $20.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.49. 636,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 88.80 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.58. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $151.96 and a twelve month high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,286.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

