SRN Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

SRN Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems makes up approximately 1.8% of SRN Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $400,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.1% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $668,637.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,510,330.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $566,667.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,955,513.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $668,637.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,510,330.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,136 shares of company stock worth $38,591,228. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $994.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $959.90.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $901.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $904.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $816.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $392.10 and a 12-month high of $959.64. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.30, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

