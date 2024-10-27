SRN Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

SRN Advisors LLC reduced its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 871.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.50.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $462.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.07. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $271.73 and a 1 year high of $480.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.