STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 61.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,811 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,237,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,008,560,000 after acquiring an additional 176,332 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,652,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,727,000 after buying an additional 78,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,865,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,333,000 after buying an additional 167,532 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,552,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,052,000 after buying an additional 25,779 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,776,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,045,000 after buying an additional 115,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $37.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.43. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 142.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. Wedbush upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,386,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,758 shares in the company, valued at $357,151.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

