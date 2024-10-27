Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1725 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th.

Star Group has raised its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.

Get Star Group alerts:

Star Group Stock Down 2.1 %

SGU stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.42. Star Group has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $331.64 million during the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 2.82%.

(Get Free Report)

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.