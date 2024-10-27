State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 145 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Booking were worth $16,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 31.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Booking by 41.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $210,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

BKNG opened at $4,347.82 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,733.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4,395.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4,058.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3,849.23.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $37.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,250.00 to $4,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,256.89.

View Our Latest Report on BKNG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.