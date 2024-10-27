State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,270 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hologic were worth $15,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 330.2% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $80.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Activity at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. Hologic’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $417,575.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,927.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $417,575.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,927.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,415.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hologic

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.